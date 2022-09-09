Auto

Tata Tiago EV confirmed as India's most affordable electric car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 09, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV will flaunt blue-colored accents to signify its electric credentials. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

On the occasion of 'World EV Day,' Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of India's most affordable all-electric car, the Tiago EV. The homegrown automaker plans to expand its EV portfolio on our shores, which currently consists of the Nexon and Tigor models. The electric hatchback was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and should likely feature the 'Ziptron' platform from its siblings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is currently one of the largest EV makers in India, with its Nexon EV topping the sales charts in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment.

The company has plans to unveil 10 new all-electric products in the coming years.

Tiago will be the brand's most affordable electric offering on our shores and will retain the overall design philosophy of its ICE counterpart.

Exteriors The hatchback will sport a closed-off grille and alloy wheels

The Tata Tiago EV will retain the typical two-box design from the ICE-powered sibling. It will sport a muscular bonnet, a closed-off grille, swept-back headlights, bumper-mounted fog lights, and blue-colored accents. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section will likely get wrap-around taillamps, a prominent 'EV' badging, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It will deliver a range of 300km on single charge

The technical details regarding the Tiago EV are yet to be disclosed by Tata Motors. The hatchback will likely borrow the setup from Tigor EV, featuring a 75hp electric motor linked to a 26kWh battery pack. It should deliver a range of up to 300km.

Interiors The EV will get five seats and multiple airbags

The interiors of the upcoming Tiago EV are under the wraps. However, we expect the hatchback to retain a few design elements from the Tigor EV. It will feature a height-adjustable driver's seat, fabric upholstery, manual AC with blue accents around the vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Tata Tiago EV: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Tiago EV will be announced by Tata Motors in the coming months. We expect the affordable electric offering to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom).