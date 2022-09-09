Auto

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check pricing and features

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check pricing and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 09, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets over 55 connected car functions (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has officially announced the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Japanese automaker has only revealed the pricing for the top four variants which include three strong-hybrid models and a mild-hybrid AWD version. The brand is expected to disclose the prices of the remaining trims in the coming weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the earliest promoters of the strong-hybrid powertrain. The brand introduced the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle, the Prius, in 1997.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first all-new offering for the Japanese automaker, jointly developed with Maruti Suzuki, and is underpinned by the Global-C platform.

The SUV is offered with two 1.5-liter engines in a mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid guise.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts 17-inch alloy wheels and 'Crystal Acrylic' grille

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features a traditional SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, 'Crystal Acrylic' grille, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted LED headlights, and a skid plate. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, squared-out wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear is graced by wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna.

Performance It is backed by two powertrain options

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder draws power from a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that develops 103hp of power and 137Nm of torque. It also gets a strong-hybrid setup that consists of a 1.5-liter TNGA engine (92hp/122Nm) linked to an electric motor (79hp/141Nm). The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an eCVT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a head-up display and panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and features ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charger, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 9.0-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Pricing

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder costs Rs. 15.11 lakh for 'S eDrive 2WD hybrid' variant and Rs. 18.99 lakh for the range-topping 'V eDrive 2WD hybrid' trim. The mild-hybrid 'V AT AWD NEO drive' model retails at Rs. 17.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).