Auto

Mahindra XUV400 first impression: An electric SUV with ample range

Mahindra XUV400 first impression: An electric SUV with ample range

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Sep 09, 2022, 02:25 pm 3 min read

Mahindra XUV400 will likely be priced at around Rs. 18 lakh

Mahindra has finally unveiled its much-awaited, first-ever electric SUV in India, called the XUV400. It slots in the compact SUV space and aims to give buyers another choice in terms of EVs. The prices will be revealed in January 2023 and bookings will also open around the same time. Here is our first impression of the XUV400.

Context Why does this story matter?

Electric cars have been steadily climbing the sales charts due to the constant rise in fuel prices which have further propelled the demand for EVs.

Mahindra in particular is particularly bullish in terms of electric cars and plans an entire family of EVs from 2024 onwards.

The XUV400, meanwhile, is their first electric SUV and it is based on the XUV300 compact SUV.

Exteriors The car is the widest in its class

With a length of 4,200mm, the XUV400 is actually longer than its rival and also is the widest at 1,821mm. In terms of design, the XUV400 has some clear visual changes in form of a new front bumper, new grille along with the new Mahindra 'Twin Peaks' logo while also getting distinctive bronze accents. It also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors The car has a long wheelbase

With a wheelbase of 2,600mm, the XUV400 claims to be more spacious than its closest rival and also has the highest boot capacity at 418-liter. The interior design is similar to the XUV300 with some design changes in form of new upholstery, new switches, and a revised steering wheel design with the new logo. The interior also gets bronze accents.

Features From connected car technology to dual-zone climate control

In terms of features, you get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, smartphone connectivity, and OTA updates. Other equipment include a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and disc brakes for all four wheels. However, it misses out on features like a panoramic sunroof and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Performance It has a claimed range of 456km

The XUV400 has a 39.4kWh battery pack and claims to have a range of 456km per charge. In terms of power, the electric motor develops 150hp/320Nm. The top-speed is rated at 150km/h along with a 0-100km/h time of 8.3 seconds. Like all EVs, you get regenerative braking along with drive modes. It is also compatible with DC fast charging.

Our verdict How much will it cost?

We expect Mahindra to price the XUV400 competitively since its battery is made in India at the company's Chakan plant and the car will also have a high localization level. Hence, expect a starting price of Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and that will make the XUV400 a tempting proposition due to its range and the amount of space on offer along with its performance.