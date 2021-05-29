Mahindra's 5-door Thar to debut in India between 2023-2026

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 08:07 pm

5-door Mahindra Thar expected to be launched between 2023-2026

As part of its plans to release nine new products by 2026, homegrown automaker Mahindra has confirmed the existence of a 5-door Thar. The new model will come with a longer wheelbase and is slated to go official between 2023 and 2026. It is expected to retain the overall design aesthetics of the current-generation model but with an updated cabin and increased dimensions.

Exteriors

It will retain the off-roading character of the Thar

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is likely to retain the boxy design and off-roading character of the Thar. It should have a large grille, heavy skid plates, a muscular bonnet, rounded halogen headlamps, and LED taillamps. On the sides, square-shaped windows, blacked-out or body-colored B-pillars, thick wheel arch cladding, and alloy wheels are expected. Dimensions-wise, it will be significantly longer than the existing 2-door version.

Interiors

The cabin will be laden with new-age features

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will offer a spacious cabin thanks to the increased wheelbase. It will have a multifunctional steering wheel, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. The vehicle will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for various connectivity features. On the safety front, it should provide multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Engine

The SUV will be available with two engine options

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will reportedly be offered with the same engine choices as the current-generation 2-door model. Hence, we can expect to see a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor and a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol unit. However, they will be tuned differently to generate more power. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

5-door Mahindra Thar: Pricing

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 80,000 over the current 2-door model, which starts at Rs. 12.11 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.16 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).