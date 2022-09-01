Auto

Mahindra teases XUV400, its first all-electric SUV: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 01, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV400 in India on September 8 as its first-ever all-electric SUV. The automaker has now officially teased the car ahead of its unveiling. In the video shared by the company, we get a glimpse of the car's front fascia and charging socket. It will borrow some of the design cues from its sibling, the fuel-powered XUV300.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra has set out ambitious plans for the EV segment. The company's born-electric range will arrive in 2025.

Before that, we will see the XUV400, which is expected to set the tone for the automaker's future endeavors. The car will rival Tata Nexon EV, which is currently the bestselling electric car in India.

Mahindra's partnership with Volkswagen makes the arrival XUV400 certainly more interesting.

Exteriors The EV will flaunt dual-tone 'X' accents on the grille

The Mahindra XUV400 will sport the company's new 'Twin Peaks' logo, a muscular hood, a closed-off grille with dual-tone black and copper 'X' accents, and a wide air dam. Dimensions-wise, it will be 4,200mm long. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a charging socket will grace the rear end.

Information It is likely to arrive with two battery pack options

The Mahindra XUV400's powertrain details are yet to be revealed. It is expected to be equipped with a 150hp motor. The EV will likely arrive with two battery pack options. It could have a range of around 350-400km.

Interiors The SUV will house a large touchscreen infotainment console

Details regarding the interiors of the Mahindra XUV400 are still under the wraps. We expect the SUV to have a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car functions. Multiple airbags and parking cameras will ensure passengers' safety.

Information Mahindra XUV400: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV400 will be announced at the time of its launch on September 6. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).