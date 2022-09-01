Auto

Kia Sonet X-Line launched at Rs. 13.4 lakh: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 01, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Kia Sonet X-Line has a matte finish (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has launched the X-Line variant of its popular offering, the Sonet, in India. The new variant is a more sporty and rugged iteration of the Sonet GTX+ trim. It starts at Rs. 13.39 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.99 lakh. The car has a Matte Graphite finish, making it the first sub-four meter SUV to get a matte paintjob.

Exteriors The car has tiger nose grille and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Kia Sonnet X-Line sports a muscular hood, a tiger nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and dark chrome fog light garnish. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna with a matte finish, and the X-Line badge.

Information It is available with two engine options

The Kia Sonet X-Line is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 113hp/250Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 118hp/172Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV has leatherette seats with orange stitching

On the inside, the Kia Sonet X-Line features a spacious cabin with sporty leatherette seats with orange stitching, connected car functions, automatic climate control, a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, and a premium black headliner. It houses a seven-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia Sonet X-Line: Pricing and availability

The Kia Sonet X-Line is priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh for the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol model and Rs. 13.99 lakh for the 1.5-liter diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is available for booking via Kia dealerships across the country and the company's official website.