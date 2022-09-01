Auto

SKODA's VISION 7S concept previews the future of 'eMobility'

Sep 01, 2022

SKODA VISION 7S delivers over 600km range per charge (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed its VISION 7S concept car as the preview of a future production EV. As for the highlights, the model flaunts the brand's new design language and gets a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-biased features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of over 600km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

VISION 7S highlights the brand's focus on 'eMobility' and is the company's first car to be painted in a matte shade (Explorer Green).

The vehicle is based on the modular MEB platform and SKODA deems it to be "Practical, user-friendly and sustainable."

SKODA will debut three all-electric cars by 2026 and aims to achieve over 70% EV market share in Europe by 2030.

Exteriors The car has 22-inch wheels and T-shaped headlights

SKODA VISION 7S sports a 'Tech-Deck' Face, featuring a flat wide grille, T-shaped headlights, a sculpted bonnet, and a huge bumper with seven integrated vertical slats. It is flanked by cameras instead of ORVMs, air outlets above the side skirts, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch stylish rims. A roof spoiler, illuminated 'SKODA' lettering, and T-shaped taillamps grace the rear end.

Information It houses an 89kWh battery pack

The SKODA VISION 7S draws power from an electric powertrain with an 89kWh battery pack. The setup allows the car to deliver a range of over 600km per charge on the WLTP cycle.

Interiors The vehicle gets an AR head-up display

VISION 7S has a cabin made of recycled materials, featuring seats for seven passengers with swiveling functions, door panels with interactive surfaces, ambient lighting, and an AR head-up display. It gets a rectangular steering wheel with a touchpad and haptic scroll wheels. The car sports a subtle matt metallic finish and houses an 8.8-inch virtual cockpit as well as a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Information SKODA VISION 7S: Availability

The SKODA VISION 7S is a concept model and will not head to production. However, the company will launch a 7-seater family car based on it by 2026. Its pricing and availability details will be disclosed around that time.