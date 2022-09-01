SKODA's VISION 7S concept previews the future of 'eMobility'
Czech automaker SKODA has revealed its VISION 7S concept car as the preview of a future production EV. As for the highlights, the model flaunts the brand's new design language and gets a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-biased features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of over 600km on a single charge.
- VISION 7S highlights the brand's focus on 'eMobility' and is the company's first car to be painted in a matte shade (Explorer Green).
- The vehicle is based on the modular MEB platform and SKODA deems it to be "Practical, user-friendly and sustainable."
- SKODA will debut three all-electric cars by 2026 and aims to achieve over 70% EV market share in Europe by 2030.
SKODA VISION 7S sports a 'Tech-Deck' Face, featuring a flat wide grille, T-shaped headlights, a sculpted bonnet, and a huge bumper with seven integrated vertical slats. It is flanked by cameras instead of ORVMs, air outlets above the side skirts, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch stylish rims. A roof spoiler, illuminated 'SKODA' lettering, and T-shaped taillamps grace the rear end.
The SKODA VISION 7S draws power from an electric powertrain with an 89kWh battery pack. The setup allows the car to deliver a range of over 600km per charge on the WLTP cycle.
VISION 7S has a cabin made of recycled materials, featuring seats for seven passengers with swiveling functions, door panels with interactive surfaces, ambient lighting, and an AR head-up display. It gets a rectangular steering wheel with a touchpad and haptic scroll wheels. The car sports a subtle matt metallic finish and houses an 8.8-inch virtual cockpit as well as a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The SKODA VISION 7S is a concept model and will not head to production. However, the company will launch a 7-seater family car based on it by 2026. Its pricing and availability details will be disclosed around that time.