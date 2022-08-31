Auto

2022 MG Gloster launched at Rs. 32 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 31, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

2022 MG Gloster gets over 75 connected car features (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor has finally launched the 2022 version of its Gloster SUV in India. It is available in three variants and its price starts at Rs. 31.99 lakh. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a tweaked design and a spacious cabin with more than 75 connected car features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The MG Gloster has been on sale in India for quite some time and its 2022 iteration offers slightly better looks and more features compared to the outgoing model.

The new version has been priced competitively in our market and the brand hopes to double Gloster's sales. The premium SUV rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.

Exteriors The car is available in five color options

The 2022 MG Gloster has a sculpted hood, a tri-slat chrome-surrounded grille, fog lights, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, and contrast-colored skid plates. It is flanked by chromed door handles, side-steppers, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. LED taillights and quad-tip exhausts grace the rear. It is available in five shades including, Deep Golden, Agate Red, Metal Ash, Metal Black, and Warm White.

Information An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties

MG Gloster runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 161hp/375Nm in standard form and 215hp/480Nm in twin-turbo guise. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets ambient lighting and ADAS

The 2022 MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with ambient lighting, AC controls via the i-Smart 2.0 app, live weather updates, remote function for the music system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.28-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Hinglish voice commands. Door Open Warning (DOW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 MG Gloster: Pricing

In India, the 2022 MG Gloster starts at Rs. 31.99 lakh for the base Super 4X2 model and goes up to Rs. 40.77 lakh for the range-topping Savvy 6S 4X4 variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

