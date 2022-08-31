Auto

BYD e6 goes official for private customers: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 31, 2022, 10:09 am 2 min read

BYD e6 is offered in two variants (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD has launched its e6 MPV in India for private buyers. It is available in two variants: GL and GLX. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a spacious cabin with loads of tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 415km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

BYD e6 comes with the brand's in-house developed Blade Battery Technology. It is said to be safer than other battery technologies in hostile conditions.

The e6 is the sole fully-electric MPV that can be bought in our country now. Hence, it has no direct rivals in our market.

The four-wheeler's good looks and decent performance should attract many buyers.

Exteriors The car has a closed grille and 17-inch wheels

The BYD e6 has a lengthy hood, a closed front grille, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by chrome-lined windows, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,695mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,800mm.

Information It attains a top speed of 130km/h

BYD e6 houses a front-axle-mounted electric motor linked to a 71.7kWh Lithium-iron phosphate battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 95hp/180Nm. The car hits a top speed of 130km/h and delivers 415km of range per charge on the WLTC cycle.

Interiors The MPV gets a CN95 air filtration system

The BYD e6 has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, auto climate control, six-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats, a CN95 air filtration system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and navigation. Four airbags, ABS, traction control, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information BYD e6: Pricing and availability

In India, the BYD e6 MPV sports a price figure of Rs. 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric four-wheeler is now available for both private as well as commercial buyers.