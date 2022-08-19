2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS breaks cover: Check design, features
Porsche has announced the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for the global markets with a price tag of $223,800 (approximately Rs. 1.78 crore). The supercar is based on the 992-generation 911 GT3. The high-performance car has substantial upgrades to its cooling and aerodynamics systems, enhancing its capabilities. The four-wheeler is powered by a 518hp, 4.0-liter flat-six engine.
- The GT3 moniker was introduced by Porsche in 1999 and is a high-performance homologation model of the standard 911 supercar.
- The cars are essentially road-legal versions of the FIA GT3 cup race cars and feature various mechanical upgrades for better ride and handling characteristics.
- 2023 GT3 RS has new active aerodynamic elements at the front and the rear, including a Drag Reduction System (DRS).
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a muscular bonnet with active aero elements, winglets on the front fender, oval-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a front air splitter, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMS, air vents, flared wheel arches, and forged aluminum wheels. Connected LED taillights and a DRS-enabled rear wing are available at the rear.
The 911 GT3 RS is powered by a potent 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that is mated to a 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 518hp. The supercar sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.
On the inside, the 2023 911 GT3 RS has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the bucket-type racing seat, door trims, and driver-centric dashboard. It features automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and toggle switches, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and steel rollover bar.
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS retails with a sticker price of $223,800 (approximately Rs. 1.78 crore) in the US, excluding the $1,450 destination charge. The supercar can also be opted with the optional Clubsport package.