2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS breaks cover: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 19, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is equipped with Drag Reduction System (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has announced the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for the global markets with a price tag of $223,800 (approximately Rs. 1.78 crore). The supercar is based on the 992-generation 911 GT3. The high-performance car has substantial upgrades to its cooling and aerodynamics systems, enhancing its capabilities. The four-wheeler is powered by a 518hp, 4.0-liter flat-six engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The GT3 moniker was introduced by Porsche in 1999 and is a high-performance homologation model of the standard 911 supercar.

The cars are essentially road-legal versions of the FIA GT3 cup race cars and feature various mechanical upgrades for better ride and handling characteristics.

2023 GT3 RS has new active aerodynamic elements at the front and the rear, including a Drag Reduction System (DRS).

Exteriors The coupe has active aero elements and forged aluminium wheels

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a muscular bonnet with active aero elements, winglets on the front fender, oval-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a front air splitter, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMS, air vents, flared wheel arches, and forged aluminum wheels. Connected LED taillights and a DRS-enabled rear wing are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 518hp, 4.0-liter flat-six engine

The 911 GT3 RS is powered by a potent 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that is mated to a 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 518hp. The supercar sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Interiors It features bucket-type racing seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel

On the inside, the 2023 911 GT3 RS has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the bucket-type racing seat, door trims, and driver-centric dashboard. It features automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and toggle switches, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and steel rollover bar.

Information 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Pricing

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS retails with a sticker price of $223,800 (approximately Rs. 1.78 crore) in the US, excluding the $1,450 destination charge. The supercar can also be opted with the optional Clubsport package.