Everything to know about XUV400, Mahindra's first all-electric SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 05, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 will take on the Tata Nexon EV (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch its first all-electric SUV, the XUV400 in India on September 8. The brand has officially teased the car on a couple of occasions, giving us a glimpse of a few design elements such as the headlamp and taillight units along with the long bonnet. Here is everything we know about the EV so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra has already shared its future plans for electric vehicles under two new sub-brands, XUV.e and BE. The brand has also revealed the all-new INGLO (Indian Global) skateboard platform that will underpin the upcoming electrified offerings.

The XUV400 will be the first all-electric SUV for the homegrown automaker on our shores and it will be based on the current-generation XUV300.

Design The EV will be 4,200mm long

Not much can be discerned from the teasers of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400. However, we can see a resemblance with the XUV300 in the overall silhouette. The EV will flaunt the brand's new "Twin Peaks" logo in a copper tone, along with an all-LED lighting setup. It will also feature a long bonnet and a raked windscreen. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will be 4,200mm long.

Performance It is expected to deliver a range of over 300km

The technical specifications for the new XUV400 are yet to be disclosed by Mahindra. However, we expect the EV to draw power from a 150hp electric motor and get two battery pack options. The range is expected to be over 300km. The EV will likely get the high-energy-dense NMC battery packs, which are developed in collaboration with LG Energy Solutions, as per a report.

Information Mahindra XUV400: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming XUV400 will be announced by Mahindra during the launch event scheduled for September 8. We expect the Tata Nexon EV-rivalling electric SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

