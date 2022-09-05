Everything to know about XUV400, Mahindra's first all-electric SUV
Mahindra is gearing up to launch its first all-electric SUV, the XUV400 in India on September 8. The brand has officially teased the car on a couple of occasions, giving us a glimpse of a few design elements such as the headlamp and taillight units along with the long bonnet. Here is everything we know about the EV so far.
- Mahindra has already shared its future plans for electric vehicles under two new sub-brands, XUV.e and BE. The brand has also revealed the all-new INGLO (Indian Global) skateboard platform that will underpin the upcoming electrified offerings.
- The XUV400 will be the first all-electric SUV for the homegrown automaker on our shores and it will be based on the current-generation XUV300.
Not much can be discerned from the teasers of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400. However, we can see a resemblance with the XUV300 in the overall silhouette. The EV will flaunt the brand's new "Twin Peaks" logo in a copper tone, along with an all-LED lighting setup. It will also feature a long bonnet and a raked windscreen. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will be 4,200mm long.
The technical specifications for the new XUV400 are yet to be disclosed by Mahindra. However, we expect the EV to draw power from a 150hp electric motor and get two battery pack options. The range is expected to be over 300km. The EV will likely get the high-energy-dense NMC battery packs, which are developed in collaboration with LG Energy Solutions, as per a report.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming XUV400 will be announced by Mahindra during the launch event scheduled for September 8. We expect the Tata Nexon EV-rivalling electric SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.