Auto

KTM updates Duke motorcycle range with new color schemes

KTM updates Duke motorcycle range with new color schemes

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 05, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

All KTM Duke motorcycles sit on a tubular trellis frame

Austrian bike marque KTM has updated the entire Duke motorcycle range in India with new paint schemes. This update does not bump up the cost of the streetfighter offerings on our shores. The two-wheelers remain mechanically identical and still retain their value-for-money image by offering a higher performance-to-price ratio when compared with rivals from BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and TVS.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2012, KTM revolutionized the sub-500cc performance motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the 200 Duke in the streetfighter category.

It was an instant hit with college kids and young professionals for providing a high performance-to-price ratio while being reasonably reliable and easy to maintain.

The Austrian marque later introduced the 125, 250, and 390 Duke in its portfolio on our shores.

Bike #1 KTM 125 Duke: Price starts at Rs. 1.78 lakh

KTM 125 Duke is now offered with an all-new Ceramic White paint scheme. The smallest offering in the entire line-up features an angular headlamp unit with halogen light and LED DRLs, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, an under-belly exhaust, an LED taillamp, alloy wheels, single-channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster. The bike is powered by a 124.7cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm.

Bike #2 KTM 200 Duke: Price begins at Rs. 1.92 lakh

KTM 200 Duke is available with a new Dark Silver Metallic color scheme. The streetfighter has a similar styling as the 125 Duke with a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, angular mirrors, orange-colored trellis frame, dual-channel ABS, inverted forks on the front, and mono-shock unit on the rear. The motorcycle is backed by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 25.4hp/19.5Nm.

Bike #3 KTM 250 Duke: Price starts at Rs. 2.37 lakh

KTM 250 Duke is available with an all-new Ebony Black paint scheme. The motorcycle has a full-LED headlamp unit with integrated DRLs, a sleek LED taillamp, split-type grab rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, disc brakes with radially-mounted calipers, dual-channel ABS with super-moto mode, and a side-mounted exhaust. The streetfighter draws power from a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 29.5hp/24Nm.

Bike #4 KTM 390 Duke: Price begins at Rs. 2.96 lakh

KTM 390 Duke is offered with a new Liquid Metal color scheme. The bike has an aggressive design language, a large fuel tank with extensions, an orange-colored trellis frame with a bolt-on black sub-frame, an all-LED lighting setup, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, cornering ABS, and a ride-by-wire throttle. It is fueled by a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled engine that develops 43hp/37Nm.