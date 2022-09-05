Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350's waiting period reaches 45 days

Royal Enfield Hunter 350's waiting period reaches 45 days

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 05, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in three variants (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

If you are planning to buy the recently launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 this September, then you will have to wait for as long as 45 days in major metro cities in India. The retro-scrambler is seeing higher demand due to its affordable price tag and accessible ride and handling characteristics. The motorcycle is powered by a 349cc, J-series engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable model from Royal Enfield in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the critically-acclaimed J-series platform from the brand.

The homegrown automaker had begun delivering the motorcycle in August. However, the production of the retro-scrambler is plagued by supply chain issues as well as global semiconductor shortage.

Design The motorcycle features retro-styled round headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a retro-inspired design language with a teardrop-shaped 13-liter fuel tank, round halogen headlamp unit, a stepped-up seat, wide handlebar with optional bar-end mirrors, an upswept exhaust, grab rails, and circular LED taillight. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation unit. The motorcycle rides on either 17-inch wire-spoked (Retro variant) or alloy wheels (Metro variants).

Information It draws power from a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine

The Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. Transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with telescopic front forks with fork gaiters

For the safety of the rider, the Hunter 350 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum/disc on the rear wheel, along with single-channel (Retro variant) or dual-channel ABS (Metro variants) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 retails at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the Retro Factory variant, Rs. 1.64 lakh for the Metro Dapper model, and Rs. 1.69 for the range-topping Metro Rebel trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

Poll If the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 doesn't excite you, which one will you choose