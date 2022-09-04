Auto

Limited-edition Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta racing motorcycle goes official: Check features

Limited-edition Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta racing motorcycle goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 04, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta features a PBR-branded titanium sprocket (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia has taken the wraps off the RSV4 XTrenta racing motorcycle to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the brand's first World Championship title. The motorcycle will be produced in a limited run of just 100 units. The bike is characterized by refined aerodynamics and top-tier performance aided by racing electronics and SC-Project's titanium and carbon fiber exhaust. It is powered by a V4 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aprilia is one of the most victorious brands in motorcycle racing history with 54 world titles under its belt.

Legendary riders such as Loris Capirossi, Valentino Rossi, and Jorge Lorenzo have raced for the Italian marque.

The Piaggio Group-owned bikemaker has unveiled the RSV4 XTrenta as a track-only motorcycle with premium hardware adopted from the MotoGP race bikes, including the 230hp, V4 engine.

Design The superbike sports carbon fiber winglets and a rider-only saddle

Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta has an aggressive silhouette and features an aerodynamic body with carbon fiber winglets. It is the first bike in the world to mount the 'under wing' on the swingarm, commonly called the 'spoon' in MotoGP. It has a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, and rides on forged-magnesium Marchesini "M7R GENESI" wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo SBK slick tires.

Information It is backed by a 1,099cc, V4 engine

The RSV4 XTrenta is fueled by a MotoGP-derived 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that churns out 230hp of maximum power. The power delivery on the motorcycle is managed by Magneti Marelli's Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and the transmission features a lightweight PBR-branded titanium sprocket.

Safety It is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both wheels

For rider safety, the RSV4 XTrenta comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both wheels with GP4-MS billet monobloc calipers, along with IMU-based electronic riding aids for better handling characteristics on the race track. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by fully-adjustable Ohlins inverted forks (front) and mono-shock unit (rear), modified by Andreani Group in collaboration with Aprilia's MotoGP engineers.

Information Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta: Pricing

In the European region, the Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta racing motorcycle will set you back by €50,000 (approximately Rs. 39.6 lakh) excluding VAT. The track-focused superbike can be booked online from September 6 onward via the brand's website.