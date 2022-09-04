Auto

Super-exclusive Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini revealed: Check pricing and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 04, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by Lamborghini's Huracan STO model (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has unveiled a limited edition Streetfighter V4 model in collaboration with the Italian supercar marque Lamborghini. This is the second offering jointly created by the brands, after the special edition Diavel 1260 Lamborghini last year. The superbike will be limited to 630 units and 63 "Speciale Clienti" units for existing Lamborghini owners. It is backed by a 1,103cc, V4, Desmosedici Stradale engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ducati is directly owned by Italian supercar giant Lamborghini, under the Volkswagen group.

The Bologna-based marques have collaborated for the second time since January 2021 to create a limited edition version for the highly-acclaimed Streetfighter V4 model from the bikemaker's stable.

The superbike sports a "Verde Citrea" (green) and "Arancio Dac" (orange) paint scheme and is inspired by the track-focused Huracan STO.

Design The superbike flaunts special green-orange livery and all LED-lighting setup

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini flaunts a special green-orange livery. It features a number "63" decal on the muscular fuel tank with a racing fuel cap, open carbon fiber cover for the dry clutch, carbon biplane winglets integrated into the tank side covers, a rider-only saddle, and an all-LED lighting setup. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and rides on forged alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 1,103cc, race-derived V4 engine

The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is backed by a MotoGP-derived 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, V4, Desmosedici Stradale engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. The mill churns out a maximum power of 208hp at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 123Nm at 9,500rpm.

Safety It comes equipped with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension

In terms of rider safety, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is equipped with Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, engine brake control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the superbike are carried by "Ohlins Smart EC 2.0" semi-active units, which comprise of fully-adjustable NIX30 43mm inverted forks (front) and TTX36 mono-shock unit (rear).

Information Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini: Pricing

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is priced at $68,000 (approximately Rs. 54.2 lakh) and the "Speciale Clienti" variant (exclusive to existing Lamborghini owners) costs $83,000 (roughly Rs. 66.2 lakh) in the US.