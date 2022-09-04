Auto

Massive discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Check offers

Massive discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 04, 2022, 11:15 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with discounts worth Rs. 45,000 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts on some cars from its ARENA portfolio in India for this Navratri season. These offers are in the form of corporate discounts and exchange bonuses, and are available via select dealerships across the country. However, there are no benefits on the recently launched Alto K10, Brezza, and Ertiga as well as on the entire CNG line-up.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker in terms of sales figures. The brand witnessed a growth of 26% in August, with over 1.61 lakh units sold.

To entice more potential buyers, the homegrown automaker is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 on select offerings for the upcoming Navratri festive season.

It will provide relief to customers after the recent price hike.

Car# 1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 4.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 this month. The hatchback features a muscular bonnet, skid plates, swept-back headlamps, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets fabric upholstery, an air purifier, manual AC, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and dual airbags. The car draws power from a 1.0-liter, K10C DualJet petrol engine that develops 66hp/89Nm.

Car# 2 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price begins at Rs. 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is on offer with an attractive discount of up to Rs. 49,000. The four-wheeler has a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin features automatic climate control, power windows, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, and ABS. The hatchback is powered by a 1.0-liter, K10C DualJet petrol engine that generates 66hp/89Nm.

Car# 3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price starts at Rs. 5.47 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with benefits of up to Rs. 39,000 this month. The hatchback has a tall-boy design and flaunts a chrome-finished grille, swept-back headlights, a wide air dam, and vertically-stacked taillights. On the inside, it gets five seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. It is available with a pair of fuel-efficient petrol engines: 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter.

Car# 4 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price begins at Rs. 5.92 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with benefits worth Rs. 45,000. The car features a muscular bonnet, a black hexagonal grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. The spacious five-seater cabin has black interiors, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine that makes 90hp/113Nm.