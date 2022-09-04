Auto

BMW commences deliveries of the G 310 RR in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 04, 2022, 12:44 am 2 min read

BMW G 310 RR was launched in India this July (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has started deliveries of its BMW G 310 RR motorcycle in India. To recall, it was launched here this July. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and offers several electronic riding aids, including ride-by-wire throttle. It is backed by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 33.5hp.

The G 310 RR is a product resulting from the joint venture (JV) between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company to create sub-500cc bikes in India.

The vehicle is a rebadged version of the TVS Apache RR 310 and offers the perfect combination of good looks and decent performance.

It is now BMW's most affordable supersport two-wheeler on our shores.

Design The motorbike has a windshield and split seats

The BMW G 310 RR has fairings with vents, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a 5.0-inch color-TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and alloy wheels. It is available in Black Storm Metallic and Racing Blue Metallic with Racing Red color options.

The BMW G 310 RR runs on a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 33.5hp/27.3Nm in Track and Sport modes, and 25.4hp/25Nm in Rain and Urban configurations. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

The BMW G 310 RR has disc brakes on both the wheels, ride-by-wire throttle, dual-channel ABS, and rear wheel lift-off protection. It also gets four riding modes: Track, Urban, Rain, and Sport. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit with a cast aluminium swingarm at the rear end.

In India, the BMW G 310 RR starts at Rs. 3.85 lakh for the standard model and goes up to Rs. 3.99 lakh for the Style Sport version (all prices, ex-showroom). Its deliveries are now underway.