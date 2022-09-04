Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition goes official with new features
Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the 'Limited Edition' version of its Innova Crysta (petrol) MPV in India. It is based on the base GX trim and its price starts at Rs. 17.45 lakh. The model remains visually unchanged but gets new features such as a tire pressure monitoring system. It runs on a 2.7-liter petrol engine that makes 164hp of power.
- Toyota recently halted the bookings of the Innova Crysta's diesel variants in India due to excessive demand.
- Now, the company has introduced a special version of its petrol-guzzling counterpart in order to boost its sales.
- The premium MPV has no direct alternatives on our shores, but the Kia Carens and Carnival can be considered to be its alternatives.
The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition has a lengthy hood, chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, swept-back halogen headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,735mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.
The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is backed by a 2.7-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 164hp and a peak torque of 245Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition has a spacious 7/8-seater cabin with a head-up display, wireless charging, keyless entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, crash sensors, and multiple airbags.
In India, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition starts at Rs. 17.45 lakh for the model with a manual gearbox and goes up to Rs. 19.02 lakh for the automatic variant (all prices, ex-showroom).