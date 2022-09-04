Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition goes official with new features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 04, 2022, 12:37 am 2 min read

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is fueled by a petrol engine (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the 'Limited Edition' version of its Innova Crysta (petrol) MPV in India. It is based on the base GX trim and its price starts at Rs. 17.45 lakh. The model remains visually unchanged but gets new features such as a tire pressure monitoring system. It runs on a 2.7-liter petrol engine that makes 164hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota recently halted the bookings of the Innova Crysta's diesel variants in India due to excessive demand.

Now, the company has introduced a special version of its petrol-guzzling counterpart in order to boost its sales.

The premium MPV has no direct alternatives on our shores, but the Kia Carens and Carnival can be considered to be its alternatives.

Exteriors The car has 16-inch alloy wheels and multi-slat grille

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition has a lengthy hood, chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, swept-back halogen headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,735mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Information Two gearbox options are offered

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is backed by a 2.7-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 164hp and a peak torque of 245Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets a head-up display and USB chargers

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition has a spacious 7/8-seater cabin with a head-up display, wireless charging, keyless entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, crash sensors, and multiple airbags.

Information Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition starts at Rs. 17.45 lakh for the model with a manual gearbox and goes up to Rs. 19.02 lakh for the automatic variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

