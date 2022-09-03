Auto

Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo, with sporty looks, goes official

Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo, with sporty looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 03, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo is limited to 1,500 units (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US automaker Harley-Davidson has launched the Low Rider El Diablo bike in its home country. Its production is limited to just 1,500 units. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a stylish look and offers a long list of features, including Rockford Fosgate's custom 250W speakers. It is fueled by a 1,923cc Milwaukee Eight engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo offers slightly better looks and more features in comparison to the standard Low Rider.

It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets. Select units of the premium two-wheeler should make their way to India as completely built units (CBUs).

Those looking for an elusive riding experience will certainly buy it.

Design The motorcycle has twin exhausts and bat-style fairing

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo has a bat-style front fairing, a transparent windscreen with vents on the sides, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and lengthy twin exhausts. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, Bluetooth-enabled speakers with smartphone connectivity, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It flaunts an El Diablo Bright Red and Bright Red Sunglo paintwork with pinstripes.

Information It runs on a 103hp, Milwaukee Eight engine

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo is backed by a 1,923cc Milwaukee Eight engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 198Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a coil-over mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo sports a price figure of $27,999 (around Rs. 22.3 lakh). The company is yet to announce whether the premium two-wheeler will make its way to India.