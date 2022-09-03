Auto

Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) to debut on September 7

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 03, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) debuted globally this January (Photo credit: Citroen)

French automaker Citroen will launch the facelifted version of its C5 Aircross SUV in India on September 7. To recall, it debuted in the global markets this January. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and a redesigned cabin with several tech-based features, including ADAS. Under the hood, it is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The facelifted iteration of the Citroen C5 Aircross offers better looks and more features in comparison to the outgoing model. However, its powertrain remains unchanged.

The refreshed car is expected to be priced competitively and will attract many buyers here. It will take on rivals such as the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai TUCSON.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts 18-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) sports a muscular bonnet, the brand's logo finished in chrome, narrow LED headlights, vertically-positioned air vents, and a redesigned bumper. On the sides, it is flanked by matte black roof rails, B-pillars, gloss black ORVMs, and stylish 18-inch wheels. A window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillamps with new graphics are available on the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 175hp, 2.0-liter engine

The new Citroen C5 Aircross runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 175hp and 400Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a panoramic roof and cruise control

The new Citroen C5 Aircross has a refreshed cabin with USB ports, Advanced Comfort seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with integrated climate controls. Forward collision prevention, an adaptive cruise control system with a stop-and-go function, lane-keeping assist, and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the car is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 37-40 lakh (ex-showroom).