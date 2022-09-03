Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) to debut on September 7
French automaker Citroen will launch the facelifted version of its C5 Aircross SUV in India on September 7. To recall, it debuted in the global markets this January. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and a redesigned cabin with several tech-based features, including ADAS. Under the hood, it is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine.
- The facelifted iteration of the Citroen C5 Aircross offers better looks and more features in comparison to the outgoing model. However, its powertrain remains unchanged.
- The refreshed car is expected to be priced competitively and will attract many buyers here. It will take on rivals such as the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai TUCSON.
The Citroen C5 Aircross (facelift) sports a muscular bonnet, the brand's logo finished in chrome, narrow LED headlights, vertically-positioned air vents, and a redesigned bumper. On the sides, it is flanked by matte black roof rails, B-pillars, gloss black ORVMs, and stylish 18-inch wheels. A window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillamps with new graphics are available on the rear end.
The new Citroen C5 Aircross runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 175hp and 400Nm of peak torque.
The new Citroen C5 Aircross has a refreshed cabin with USB ports, Advanced Comfort seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with integrated climate controls. Forward collision prevention, an adaptive cruise control system with a stop-and-go function, lane-keeping assist, and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.
The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the car is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 37-40 lakh (ex-showroom).