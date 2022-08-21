Auto

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster goes official with stylish looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 21, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

All 249 units of Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster have been sold (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

British automaker Aston Martin has revealed its V12 Vantage Roadster at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in the US. It is limited to 249 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts a muscular look and a luxurious cabin with two seats. It is fueled by a 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that puts out a maximum power of 690hp.

Earlier, Aston Martin had announced that the Vantage would never get a drop-top version. However, the company seems to have done a U-turn.

The gorgeous V12 Vantage Roadster offers incredible performance and all its units have already been sold out despite its ultra-premium nature.

This is the last time that the Vantage bodyshell will be combined with a V12 engine.

Exteriors The car has a front splitter and twinned exhausts

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster has a lengthy carbon fiber hood, a massive grille with horizontal slats, LED headlights, and a full-width front splitter. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, air vents in the fenders behind front wheel arches, and stylish 21-inch rims. A diffuser, an optional downforce-enhancing wing, twinned central exhausts made of stainless steel, and a full-width taillamp grace the rear.

Information It attains a top speed of 322km/h

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster runs on a 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that generates 690hp/752Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential. The car sprints from 0-97km/h in 3.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 322km/h.

Interiors The roadster gets a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster has a luxurious cabin, featuring two Halo Sports Plus seats shod in semi-aniline leather (optional carbon fiber performance seats also available), a central armrest, and a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. It also houses a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags to ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster: Pricing and availability

In the US, the pricing details of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster have not been revealed. However, it should cost around $350,000 (roughly Rs. 2.8 crore) and all units have already been accounted for. Deliveries will start by the end of this year.