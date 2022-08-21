Auto

McLaren Solus GT is an 829hp single-seater track beast

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 21, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

McLaren has sold all 25 units of the Solus GT (Photo credit: McLaren)

British luxury automaker McLaren has revealed a track-only car called Solus GT. It is limited to just 25 units. This vehicle flaunts a design inspired by the 2017 Vision GT model from the Gran Turismo video game series and gets a single-seater cockpit. It is powered by a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that puts out 829hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The McLaren Solus GT is an outlandish concept brought to life and claims to be one of the brand's fastest cars ever. It is still undergoing testing on tracks.

F1 enthusiasts with money to splurge will have a field day with this ultra-premium four-wheeler. Sadly, you cannot buy this as all units have already been accounted for.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and twin exhaust tips

The McLaren Solus GT sits on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and has a sloping roofline, a bonnet with vents, a large front splitter, wide air scoops, and very sleek headlights. It is flanked by ground-effect air tunnels and 18-inch forged aluminum wheels shod in slick Le Mans-specific tires. A fixed wing, narrow taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a cavernous diffuser grace the rear.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a yoke-style steering wheel

The McLaren Solus GT has a barebones cabin with a single seat, an adjustable pedal box, "halo style" cockpit protection (3D printed from titanium) to prevent head injuries, a head-up display, and a yoke-style steering wheel. Owners of the car also get a HANS [head and neck safety] device, an FIA-homologated race suit, a helmet, and radio-enabled ear inserts.

Performance It attains a top speed of 322km/h

The McLaren Solus GT runs on a chassis-integrated 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that makes 829hp of maximum power and 650Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed sequential gearbox with straight-cut gears and a multi-plate carbon fiber clutch. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 322km/h.

Information McLaren Solus GT: Pricing and availability

The McLaren Solus GT sports a price tag of $3.6 million (roughly Rs. 28.7 crore) in the US. All units of the car have been sold out and deliveries will start sometime next year.