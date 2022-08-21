McLaren Solus GT is an 829hp single-seater track beast
British luxury automaker McLaren has revealed a track-only car called Solus GT. It is limited to just 25 units. This vehicle flaunts a design inspired by the 2017 Vision GT model from the Gran Turismo video game series and gets a single-seater cockpit. It is powered by a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that puts out 829hp of power.
- The McLaren Solus GT is an outlandish concept brought to life and claims to be one of the brand's fastest cars ever. It is still undergoing testing on tracks.
- F1 enthusiasts with money to splurge will have a field day with this ultra-premium four-wheeler. Sadly, you cannot buy this as all units have already been accounted for.
The McLaren Solus GT sits on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and has a sloping roofline, a bonnet with vents, a large front splitter, wide air scoops, and very sleek headlights. It is flanked by ground-effect air tunnels and 18-inch forged aluminum wheels shod in slick Le Mans-specific tires. A fixed wing, narrow taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a cavernous diffuser grace the rear.
The McLaren Solus GT has a barebones cabin with a single seat, an adjustable pedal box, "halo style" cockpit protection (3D printed from titanium) to prevent head injuries, a head-up display, and a yoke-style steering wheel. Owners of the car also get a HANS [head and neck safety] device, an FIA-homologated race suit, a helmet, and radio-enabled ear inserts.
The McLaren Solus GT runs on a chassis-integrated 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that makes 829hp of maximum power and 650Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed sequential gearbox with straight-cut gears and a multi-plate carbon fiber clutch. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 322km/h.
The McLaren Solus GT sports a price tag of $3.6 million (roughly Rs. 28.7 crore) in the US. All units of the car have been sold out and deliveries will start sometime next year.