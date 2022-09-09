Auto

Jeep showcases Avenger, Recon, and Wagoneer S electric SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 09, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Jeep currently sells the Plug-in Hybrid version of the Wrangler SUV. Representative image (Photo credit: Jeep)

At the brand's '4Xe Day' event, Jeep has unveiled its plans to introduce four, all-electric SUVs in the global markets by 2025. The US automaker aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038 and to become a leading electric SUV brand in the world. A few details regarding three new models have been revealed while the fourth one is expected to be announced soon.

With the shift toward green mobility solutions taking the center stage, almost every automaker across the globe is jumping on the electrification bandwagon.

Jeep is one of the few heritage brands to adapt to the electrified future by launching the Wrangler 4Xe model in various car markets.

Upcoming electric SUVs will be underpinned by 'STLA Large' full-size EV platform.

SUV #1 Jeep Avenger: Smallest model in the brand's portfolio

The Jeep Avenger will be the first all-electric SUV for the brand to debut in early 2023 in the European region. It will flaunt a rugged look with a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, a closed-off grille with signature vertical slats, skid plates, squared-out wheel arches, designer alloy wheels, and LED taillights. The EV is expected to deliver a range of 400km per charge.

SUV #2 Jeep Recon: Rugged off-roader equipped with 'Selec-Terrain' traction control system

The Jeep Recon will be a rugged, all-electric off-road offering, set to arrive in the US by 2024. The SUV will come equipped with traditional features such as the brand's 'Selec-Terrain' traction control system, electronic differential locks, sturdy under-body protection, tow hooks, and off-road-focused tires. The automaker claims that the EV will be able to complete the legendary 35km-long Rubicon Trail with ease.

SUV #3 Jeep Wagoneer S: Performance-oriented all-electric SUV

The Jeep Wagoneer S will also debut in the US market by 2024. The EV will share the overall design philosophy with its ICE counterpart, the Wagoneer, and will be a road-biased, performance-oriented offering from the automaker. It will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and is expected to deliver a range of up to 640km on a single charge.