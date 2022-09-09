Jeep showcases Avenger, Recon, and Wagoneer S electric SUVs
At the brand's '4Xe Day' event, Jeep has unveiled its plans to introduce four, all-electric SUVs in the global markets by 2025. The US automaker aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038 and to become a leading electric SUV brand in the world. A few details regarding three new models have been revealed while the fourth one is expected to be announced soon.
- With the shift toward green mobility solutions taking the center stage, almost every automaker across the globe is jumping on the electrification bandwagon.
- Jeep is one of the few heritage brands to adapt to the electrified future by launching the Wrangler 4Xe model in various car markets.
- Upcoming electric SUVs will be underpinned by 'STLA Large' full-size EV platform.
The Jeep Avenger will be the first all-electric SUV for the brand to debut in early 2023 in the European region. It will flaunt a rugged look with a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, a closed-off grille with signature vertical slats, skid plates, squared-out wheel arches, designer alloy wheels, and LED taillights. The EV is expected to deliver a range of 400km per charge.
The Jeep Recon will be a rugged, all-electric off-road offering, set to arrive in the US by 2024. The SUV will come equipped with traditional features such as the brand's 'Selec-Terrain' traction control system, electronic differential locks, sturdy under-body protection, tow hooks, and off-road-focused tires. The automaker claims that the EV will be able to complete the legendary 35km-long Rubicon Trail with ease.
The Jeep Wagoneer S will also debut in the US market by 2024. The EV will share the overall design philosophy with its ICE counterpart, the Wagoneer, and will be a road-biased, performance-oriented offering from the automaker. It will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and is expected to deliver a range of up to 640km on a single charge.