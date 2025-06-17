Goa launches 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' to boost spiritual tourism
What's the story
The Goa government is planning to promote a pilgrimage circuit that showcases 11 iconic temples in the state.
The initiative, called 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra,' aims to provide visitors with a spiritual experience away from the beaches.
Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik recently revealed details about the plan, which was discussed in a meeting on Monday with representatives of the featured temples.
Pilgrimage circuit
Tourists will visit 4 temples a day
The Ekadasha Teertha Yatra will cover temples like Sri Manguesh in Mangeshi and Sri Mahalasa Narayani in Mardol (both North Goa), Mahadev in Tambdi Surla, and Sri Shantadurga in Fatorpa (both South Goa).
Tourists will visit four temples a day over two to three days.
Naik said the visitors will also explore nearby tourist attractions for a holistic travel experience.
Stakeholder collaboration
Temple committees welcomed the initiative
Naik said the temple committees welcomed the initiative and offered suggestions to maintain each temple's spiritual sanctity while hosting tourists.
He described Ekadasha Teertha as a "journey of spiritual immersion, local engagement and cultural preservation."
He also said that the committees stressed the need for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for visitors and careful planning of tourist itineraries during temple festivals and utsavs.
Logistics
Concerns regarding parking and traffic management
During the meeting, parking and traffic management emerged as major concerns, especially with buses and large vehicles arriving at temple sites.
To remedy this, the temple committees asked the tourism department to consider site-specific solutions for smooth visitor movement and congestion avoidance.
The Department of Tourism assured continued collaboration with all stakeholders to refine the yatra plan while upholding Goa's cultural and spiritual heritage, Naik said.