What's the story

As the Israel-Iran conflict escalates, over a thousand Indian medical students in Iran find themselves in a precarious situation.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that some Indians have been allowed to exit Iran through the Armenian border, with 110 students from Urmia reaching the border on Monday evening.

These 110 students will fly to Delhi on Wednesday.

But what makes aspiring doctors choose Tehran for their education?