Sam Konstas regains form with FC hundred vs India A 

Australia 's Test opener, Sam Konstas, made a spectacular comeback to form with a century in a solitary session of the first Unofficial Test match against India A in Lucknow. On the rain-affected opening day of play, Konstas scored a fiery hundred that steadied Australia A after they won the toss and opted to bat. Notably, the opening session of the game got entirely washed out due to rain.

Performance Konstas comes back to form Konstas opened alongside Campbell Kellaway as the duo gave India a hard time by recording a 190-plus stand. Both batters brilliantly tackled the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, this was a vital knock for Konstas, who struggled in his last Test assignment against West Indies. He scored just 50 runs at an average of 8.33 on bowler-friendly pitches during that series. On this occasion, he hit a six to bring up his century off just 122 balls.

Future prospects Konstas eyeing a spot in Australia's Ashes squad Konstas, who made a memorable Test debut in Melbourne last summer, is still under pressure to score runs in the Sheffield Shield. However, this innings will definitely boost his chances of keeping his spot for the opening Ashes Test against England in Perth on November 21. Notably, the young batter has made a promising start to the season, scoring an impressive century in a New South Wales intra-squad match earlier this month.

Tests Here are his Test numbers Notably, Konstas made a stunning debut in the 2024 Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 19-year-old scored a brisk 60 off 65 balls in his maiden outing as he brilliantly tackled the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, he failed to touch the 30-run mark in each of his following nine innings. Hence, his Test numbers read 163 runs from five Tests at 16.30.