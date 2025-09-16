Apollo Tyres wins Indian cricket team's jersey sponsorship rights
What's the story
Apollo Tyres has bagged the jersey sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team till 2027. The company will pay around ₹4.5 crore per match, a significant increase from Dream11's previous rate of ₹4 crore per match. The deal covers some 130 matches during this period. Other bidders included Canva and JK Tyre, while Birla Optus Paints showed interest but didn't bid.
Sponsorship guidelines
Bidding process and eligibility criteria
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a bidding process on September 16, after inviting Expression of Interest for the Indian team's Lead Sponsor Rights on September 2. The board had clearly stated that brands related to gaming, betting, cryptocurrency and tobacco were not eligible to bid. Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers as well as banking and financial companies were also excluded from the list.
Sponsor transition
Dream11's exit and current situation
Dream11 had to exit the sponsorship deal due to the government's Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, which affected its business operations. As a result, there was an immediate need for a new sponsor. Currently, the Indian cricket team is playing without a jersey sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.