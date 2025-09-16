Apollo Tyres wins Indian cricket team's jersey sponsorship rights

Sponsorship guidelines

Bidding process and eligibility criteria

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a bidding process on September 16, after inviting Expression of Interest for the Indian team's Lead Sponsor Rights on September 2. The board had clearly stated that brands related to gaming, betting, cryptocurrency and tobacco were not eligible to bid. Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers as well as banking and financial companies were also excluded from the list.