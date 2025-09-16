India eye comeback against Australia in 2nd WODI: Preview

The Indian women's cricket team will look to bounce back in the second ODI against Australia on September 17. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after a convincing eight-wicket win in the first game on Sunday. Here is the match preview.

Venue analysis Stadium details and pitch report The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which also hosted the series opener, is known to favor batters with good pace and short boundaries. Pacers could get some movement with the new ball, while spinners are likely to play a crucial role as the innings progresses. This could lead to another high-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, the match, which will get underway at 1:30pm IST, can be watched live on Star Sports Network Channels and JioHotstar (app & website).

Match recap Summary of the 1st ODI In the first ODI, India batted first after winning the toss. They scored 281/7 in their 50 overs, with Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58), and Harleen Deol (54) making significant contributions. However, Australia's Megan Schutt was impressive with her bowling, taking two wickets to help restrict India. In response, Australia chased down the target comfortably with Phoebe Litchfield (88), Beth Mooney (77*), and Annabel Sutherland (54*) leading their innings.

Historical context A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India and Australia have faced each other in 57 WODIs, with the latter dominating the contest with 47 wins. The Women in Blue managed to win only 10 matches so far. The Aussies have been dominant on Indian soil as well, beating the hosts 21 times across 25 matches. The remaining four matches have landed in the Indian team's favor.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIs India probable XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud. Australia probable XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.