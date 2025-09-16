Rashid Khan is highest wicket-taker vs Bangladesh in T20Is: Stats 

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in a crucial T20 Asia Cup clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The match is a must-win for the Litton Das-led side, who suffered a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka in their last outing. However, Afghanistan skipper and star leg-spinner Rashid Khan can dent their plans with his brilliance. On this note, let's decode Rashid's stellar numbers against Bangladesh in T20I cricket.

Tally 22 wickets vs Bangladesh in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other 12 times in the T20I format, with Rashid participating in 11 of these fixtures. The leggie has scalped 22 wickets against the Tigers at a stellar average of 10.54. His economy of 5.52 is also sensational. Meanwhile, no other bowler owns even 20 T20I wickets against Bangladesh. With 19 scalps, NZ's Tim Southee trails Rashid on this list.

Feat Rashid shares this feat with Thushara Rashid is one of just two bowlers with multiple hauls of four wickets or more against Bangladesh in T20Is. He shares the record with Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, who boasts a fifer and a four-wicket haul against the opposition. Meanwhile, Rashid claimed 4/12 against the team in the 2018 Dehradun affair. Last year, the leggie rattled them with figures worth 4/23 in the ICC T20 World Cup match Kingstown. The Afghan side won both these games.