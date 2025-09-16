Smriti Mandhana returns to top of ICC WODI Batting Rankings

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. Her return to the summit comes after a stellar half-century against Australia in the first match of their three-WODI series on Sunday. The stylish left-handed batswoman scored 58 runs off 63 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes during her innings. She has now raced to 735 rating points.

Ranking shift Mandhana regains top spot Mandhana's impressive performance has seen her leapfrog England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (731 rating points), reclaiming the top spot she first achieved in January 2019 and last held in July this year. This marks her fourth stint at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. The Indian opener's return to form is a huge boost for Team India.

Match impact Mooney, Litchfield and Sutherland rise for Australia Australia's eight-wicket win over India in the first WODI has had a major impact on their players' rankings. Beth Mooney's unbeaten knock of 77 runs off 74 balls has propelled her three places up to fifth position. Annabel Sutherland has also moved up four places to joint-25th after scoring an unbeaten 54 runs, while opener Phoebe Litchfield shares the position with Sutherland after gaining an impressive 13 places post her Player of the Match effort of 88 off 80 balls.

Player progress Indian batters move up in rankings Apart from Mandhana, other Indian players have also made strides in the latest weekly update. Richa Ghosh has moved up from 39th to 36th after her knock of 25 runs. Opener Pratika Rawal has gained four positions to reach 42nd after scoring an impressive 64 runs off 96 balls, while Harleen Deol has moved up five places to 43rd after getting a solid score of 54 runs off just 57 balls.