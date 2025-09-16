Batters with most reprieves through dropped catches in a T20I

In a nail-biting 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter, Sri Lanka defeated Hong Kong by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Pathum Nissanka's explosive innings of 68 runs from just 44 balls helped SL accomplish the 150-run target with seven balls to spare. Notably, he was dropped four times during his stay. On this note, we look at the batters to get the most reprieves through dropped catches in a T20I innings.

Roy 4 - Jason Roy vs SL, 2018 As per Cricbuzz, Jason Roy was the first batter to get four reprieves (dropped catches) in a T20I innings. The dashing England opener rode on his luck during the 2018 Colombo match against hosts Sri Lanka. In fact, the ninth over of the game, which was bowled by left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan, saw SL fielders give two back-to-back lifelines to Roy. The batter went on to score a fiery 36-ball 69 in England's (187/8) 30-run win.

Hafeez 4 - Mohammad Hafeez vs NZ, 2020 Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez scored a solid 57-ball 99* in the 2020 Hamilton T20I against New Zealand. The Kiwi fielders helped him accomplish this score by giving him as many as four lifelines through dropped catches. Hafeez made brilliant use of the reprieves and returned unbeaten. His efforts helped Pakistan finish with 163/6. The hosts, however, went on to chase down the target.