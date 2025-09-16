Decoding Hong Kong's fielding woes in Asia Cup 2025

Hong Kong's captain, Yasim Murtaza, expressed his disappointment over missed opportunities after a close defeat to Sri Lanka in the T20 Asia Cup 2025. The match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw Sri Lanka (153/6) win by four wickets. Despite having Sri Lanka in a tough spot at one point with their score at 65/2 after 10 overs, Hong Kong's dropped catches proved costly. HK's fielding woes haunted them in their opener against Afghanistan as well.

Match details Nissanka gets as many as four lifelines Hong Kong dropped six catches in total against the Lankans, including three easy ones. They gave Pathum Nissanka four chances, which proved expensive in the end. The Sri Lankan opener went on to score 68 off just 44 balls as Sri Lanka accomplished the 150-run target with seven balls to spare. Nissanka, who was first dropped in the seventh over, got two lifelines from Ehsan Khan. Shahid Wasif was also guilty of dropping him.

Information Lifelines for Kusal as well Kusal Perera was riding his luck in the 13th over as he got two lifelines in a span of three balls. Ayush Shukla was the bowler to create the chances. Nizakat Khan and skipper Yasim failed to complete the catches as the southpaw made a vital 16-ball 20.

Regret 'We missed a few chances like dropped catches': Murtaza Murtaza was proud of his team's performance but regretted the missed chances that cost them the match. "We missed a few chances like dropped catches. We were looking at 150-160, so we got what we've been thinking before start of the match. But as you know, we draw a few catches. I think that one cost us a game," he said during the post-match presentation.