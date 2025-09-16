Nissanka equals this T20 Asia Cup record of Virat Kohli

Pathum Nissanka 's brilliant 68 off just 44 balls led Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup Group B clash on Monday. Nissanka's innings included six fours and two sixes, while Kusal Perera (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (20 not out) also contributed as Sri Lanka chased down the target of 150 with seven balls remaining. During the course of his knock, Nissanka also equaled a prestigious T20 Asia Cup record of Indian legend Virat Kohli.

Game strategy Nissanka played match-winning knock Chasing a target of 150, Sri Lanka started cautiously on a slow pitch before upping the ante after the 10-over mark. The team lost Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara early but Nissanka, who was dropped twice during his innings at scores of 40 and 60, capitalized on these opportunities. He played with calculated shots rather than aggressive hitting, targeting the shorter square leg boundary.

Match conclusion Sri Lanka hold their nerves to secure victory Sri Lanka's scoring rate improved significantly after the 10-over mark, with Nissanka and Perera leading the charge. However, Hong Kong managed to create pressure by taking four quick wickets including that of Nissanka, Perera, Kamindu Mendis, and captain Charith Asalanka in quick succession. Wanindu Hasaranga's unbeaten 20 runs off nine balls helped Sri Lanka secure victory and keep their Super 4 hopes alive in the tournament.

Feat Fourth 50-plus score for Nissanka in the tourney As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka scored his fourth 50+ score in the T20 Asia Cup. He accomplished the milestone in just eight games. The Sri Lankan ace has now gone par with Kohli in terms of most such scores in the continental tournament. The Indian star, who has now retired from T20Is, recorded three fifties and a ton in the T20 Asia Cup. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (3) is the only other with more than two 50-plus scores in the T20 tournament.

Stats Second successive fifty for Nissanka This was Nissanka's second fifty on the bounce as he scored 50 from 34 balls against Bangladesh in SL's Asia Cup opener. His latest fifty has taken his T20I tally to 2,068 runs at a strike rate of 124.42 (17 half-centuries). As per Cricbuzz, Nissanka now has the most 50-plus scores for SL in T20Is (17), going past Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera (16 each).