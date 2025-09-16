Team Pakistan is no match for India: Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his disappointment with the current state of India-Pakistan cricket matches. He said that the recent encounters have been one-sided, with India clearly dominating. After India's recent Asia Cup Group A match against Pakistan, where they chased down the 128-run target in 15.5 overs, Ganguly made these remarks. He said he even switched to watching the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match during India's innings on Sunday.

Match analysis 'Pakistan is no match' Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Ganguly said, "Pakistan is no match. I say that with respect just because I see what the team is, it's the lack of quality in the side." He noted that even without stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India was far ahead in cricket compared to Pakistan and other Asia Cup teams. The former captain also said he wasn't surprised by India's dominance over Pakistan.

Team comparison Ganguly laments loss of 'oomph factor' in Pakistan-India encounters Ganguly also compared the modern Pakistan team to legendary players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Saeed Anwar and Javed Miandad. He said that the current side lacks the "oomph factor" of its predecessors. The former captain expressed his preference for watching India play teams like Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, or even Afghanistan over Pakistan.