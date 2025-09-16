India A coach lauds Abhimanyu Easwaran's ability to stay motivated

Abhimanyu Easwaran , the prolific Indian opener, is back with India A for a two-match series against Australia A. The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the domestic circuit but is yet to make his Test debut despite being part of five Test squads. India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar expressed confidence in Abhimanyu's ability to stay motivated and challenge himself.

Coach's remarks Kanitkar praises Abhimanyu's experience and mental strength Kanitkar praised Abhimanyu's experience, saying he has captained Bengal and played a lot of cricket at the higher level. He said, "There isn't much need to say a lot to him because he knows how cricket is played." The coach also emphasized that Abhimanyu is mentally strong, prepared, and playing well. He added that the player stays motivated to challenge himself and perform well.

Past performance Abhimanyu's love affair with Lucknow Lucknow holds special memories for Abhimanyu, who has played three first-class matches there and scored a century each time. He averages an impressive 117.75 with a total of 471 runs in five innings at the venue, as per ESPNcricinfo. Last year, he scored 191 while opening for Rest of India against Mumbai in the Irani Cup match and followed it up with an unbeaten 127 for Bengal against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match at the same ground.

Test aspirations Will Abhimanyu finally get his Test cap? Despite his stellar domestic performances, Abhimanyu has been on the fringes of Test cricket for a long time. However, with India A again, he will look to open and play the same calm and responsible innings that have made him famous. The upcoming home Tests against West Indies next month could finally be the opportunity he has been waiting for to make his international debut.