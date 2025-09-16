Can India be penalized for skipping handshakes with Pakistan team?
What's the story
India's recent Asia Cup victory over Pakistan has been marred by controversy. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, skipped the traditional post-match handshake. The decision was taken on government and BCCI's advice. The action has drawn criticism from Pakistan's coach and prompted a formal protest. But could this lead to any penalties?
Rule violation
Is there a breach of ICC rules?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Preamble - Spirit of Cricket, part of T20I Playing Conditions, states: "Congratulate the opposition on their success, and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result." Article 2.1.1 of ICC Code of Conduct lists "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game" as a Level 1 offense.
Expert opinions
No official punishment yet
While no official punishment has been announced, experts say skipping handshakes could technically be seen as a breach. However, punishments for such violations are usually light - ranging from warnings to minor fines. Suryakumar defended the decision, stressing that it was in line with directives from the Indian government and BCCI. "We are aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India," he said after leading India to victory.
Referee's reaction
Pakistan boycott presentation ceremony
Pakistan head coach expressed disappointment over the lack of handshakes, calling it "a disappointing way to finish the match." In retaliation, Pakistan boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony. Team manager Naveed Cheema formally lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft. The two teams are likely to meet again in a Super Four match in Dubai on Sunday if Pakistan beats UAE on Wednesday.