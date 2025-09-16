Can India be penalized for skipping handshakes with Pakistan team?

India's recent Asia Cup victory over Pakistan has been marred by controversy. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav , skipped the traditional post-match handshake. The decision was taken on government and BCCI's advice. The action has drawn criticism from Pakistan's coach and prompted a formal protest. But could this lead to any penalties?

Rule violation Is there a breach of ICC rules? The International Cricket Council (ICC) Preamble - Spirit of Cricket, part of T20I Playing Conditions, states: "Congratulate the opposition on their success, and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result." Article 2.1.1 of ICC Code of Conduct lists "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game" as a Level 1 offense.

Expert opinions No official punishment yet While no official punishment has been announced, experts say skipping handshakes could technically be seen as a breach. However, punishments for such violations are usually light - ranging from warnings to minor fines. Suryakumar defended the decision, stressing that it was in line with directives from the Indian government and BCCI. "We are aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India," he said after leading India to victory.