Glenn Maxwell to make List A return despite ODI retirement

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell , who had announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) earlier this year, is set to make a comeback in 50-over cricket at the domestic level. The 36-year-old has been included in Victoria's 14-player squad for their first two matches of the summer season. These matches are part of the Dean Jones Trophy series against Queensland and Tasmania at Allan Border Field on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Limited play Maxwell's limited appearances for Victoria Notably, Maxwell has only played one List A match for Victoria since March 2022. This was against New South Wales in October last year. His inclusion in the squad comes as a preparation for an upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Fellow Australian T20I squad member Matt Short has also been included in the squad after recovering from a side injury that kept him out of cricket since July.

Squad details Key players and their roles in the squad Will Sutherland, who will only play in the first match before heading to India for an Australia A tour, will lead Victoria. Peter Handscomb will take over as captain for the second game. Young batter Oliver Peake is unavailable as he is already in Lucknow playing in the first four-day match against India A. Harry Dixon and Sam Elliott are set to play both games for Victoria before joining Australia A's 50-over squad in Kanpur on September 30.

Team update Queensland's lineup and notable absences Marnus Labuschagne will captain Queensland against Victoria on Wednesday and Western Australia on Sunday. Test opener Usman Khawaja will miss both of Queensland's 50-over matches this week as he continues his preparation for the start of the Sheffield Shield summer ahead of the Ashes. Former New South Wales all-rounder Hayden Kerr is likely to make his debut for Queensland, along with former Australian Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Hugh Weibgen.