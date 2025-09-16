Asia Cup: ICC unlikely to entertain PCB's match referee request

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is unlikely to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. Hours after Pakistan's defeat to India, the PCB had asked for the removal of Pycroft from the 2025 Asia Cup panel. This followed the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match concluded in Dubai.

Handshake row The handshake row in Dubai In Dubai, Suryakumar sealed India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan with a six. After winning the match, Suryakumar and his batting partner Shivam Dube returned without shaking hands with any opposition player. The other Indian players followed suit. It was earlier reported that Suryakumar and Pakistan skipper Salman Aga also didn't shake hands during the toss. Meanwhile, the latter snubbed the post-match interview. Hours after the match, the PCB demanded the "immediate removal" of match referee Andy Pycroft.

ICC response ICC yet to respond to PCB chairman's request PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's request regarding the removal of Pycroft to the ICC is yet to receive a formal response, as reported by Cricbuzz on September 15. However, the prevailing sentiment within the organization is that Pycroft played a "minimal role" in the handshake incident. It is believed he only relayed a message to Pakistan captain Salman Afgha to avoid public embarrassment.

Match official PCB suspends Director of International Cricket Operations While the Naqvi-led PCB targeted Pycroft, it suspended Usman Wahla, its Director of International Cricket Operations. The board felt that Wahla had "failed to take timely action" over the handshake controversy during the match. Wahla, who has been suspended over the matter, was with the PCB for two years and also serves as the chairman of Pakistan's premier T20 league, the Pakistan Super League.