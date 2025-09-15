Asia Cup: PCB suspends official over handshake controversy against India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Usman Wahla, its Director of International Cricket Operations, following the team's seven-wicket defeat to India in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup in Dubai. The decision was taken by the Mohsin Naqvi-led board, which felt that Wahla had "failed to take timely action" over the handshake controversy during the match. Following the match, the Indian players, led by Suryakumar Yadav, didn't come out for the customary handshake.

Incident India refuse customary handshake In Dubai, Suryakumar sealed India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan with a six. After winning the match, Suryakumar and his batting partner Shivam Dube returned without shaking hands with any opposition player. The other Indian players followed suit. According to The Indian Express, Suryakumar and Pakistan skipper Salman Aga also didn't shake hands during the toss. Meanwhile, Agha snubbed the post-match interview.

Official response Wahla serves as PSL chairman Wahla, who has been suspended over the matter, was with the PCB for two years and also serves as the chairman of Pakistan's premier T20 league, the Pakistan Super League. In response to this incident, Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation. Head coach Mike Hesson expressed disappointment over India's non-participation in customary handshakes but said Agha's actions were a "flow" and "effect" of what happened during the match.

Complaint Formal complaint against Andy Pycroft Hours after the match, the PCB demanded the "immediate removal" of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. According to the cricket board, Pycroft violated the ICC's code of conduct during Pakistan's match against India. The PCB lodged a formal complaint against him with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Earlier in the day, the board accused Indian players of "unsporting" behavior during the match.