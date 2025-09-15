Naveen also missed UAE tri-series

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out with shoulder injury

By Parth Dhall 06:32 pm Sep 15, 202506:32 pm

What's the story

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025 due to a shoulder injury. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the development in a post on X. The board said that Naveen is yet to recover from his injury and has not been cleared by their medical team to play in the remaining matches of the tournament.