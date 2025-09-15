Asia Cup: Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out with shoulder injury
What's the story
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025 due to a shoulder injury. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the development in a post on X. The board said that Naveen is yet to recover from his injury and has not been cleared by their medical team to play in the remaining matches of the tournament.
Recovery update
Naveen also missed UAE tri-series
Naveen-ul-Haq was not part of Afghanistan's Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong on September 9. He also missed the tri-series involving Pakistan and UAE ahead of this tournament. His last appearance was in June for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) competition. The right-arm seamer has the third-most T20I wickets for Afghanistan. In 48 T20Is, he owns 67 wickets at an average of 18.73.
Information
Abdollah Ahmadzai named his replacement
Notably, pacer Abdollah Ahmadzai will replace Naveen in Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Ahmadzai has played a solitary international match for Afghanistan, against UAE during the tri-series.
Information
Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup
Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Reserve Players: Wafiullah Tarakhil and Nangyal Kharote.