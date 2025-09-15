Asia Cup: PCB demands immediate removal of referee Andy Pycroft

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded the "immediate removal" of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing T20 Asia Cup . The demand comes after allegations that Pycroft violated the ICC's code of conduct during Pakistan's match against India in Dubai. The PCB has lodged a formal complaint against him with the International Cricket Council (ICC), though the tournament is under the jurisdiction of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Notably, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Official statement PCB chief confirms the complaint against Pycroft Hours after the match, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the complaint against Pycroft on X. He said, "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket." "The PCB has also demanded his immediate removal" from the Asia Cup duty.

Allegations PCB accuses Indian players of 'unsporting' behavior The PCB has accused Indian players of "unsporting" behavior during the match. This came after they didn't shake hands with their rivals at the game's conclusion. The board had earlier raised this issue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), calling out the conduct as "unsporting." A PCB statement said, "Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behavior of not shaking hands."

Match protocol No customary handshake before and after the match In Dubai, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sealed India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan with a six. After winning the match, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, who were present in the middle, returned without shaking hands with any opposition player. The other Indian players followed suit. According to The Indian Express, Suryakumar and Pakistan skipper Salman Aga also didn't shake hands during the toss. Meanwhile, Agha snubbed the post-match interview.

Justification Suryakumar mentions Pahalgam terror attack In the post-match presentation, Suryakumar highlighted the boxes his team ticked against Pakistan. Toward the end, he expressed solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. "Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery," said the Indian captain.