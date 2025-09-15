Ireland vs England, T20Is: Presenting the statistical preview

England are set to take on hosts Ireland in a three-match T20I series from September 17-21, 2025. This will be the first time since 2019 that England's senior men's side will play in Ireland. The matches will take place at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, with the first two games on September 17 and September 19, respectively, and the final match on September 21. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

Leadership Bethell to lead England in Ireland Jacob Bethell is all set to make history as the youngest man ever to captain England in international cricket. The 21-year-old all-rounder will lead an understrength side. This comes after regular white-ball captain Harry Brook and other all-format players were given rest. Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Jos Buttler are the other notable names in the squad.

Information A look at England's squad Squad: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Scott Currie, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood.

Ireland Ireland to miss prominent names Ireland will be without the services of experienced cricketers Mark Adair and Josh Little for their upcoming three-match T20I series against England. Both pacers have been ruled out due to fitness issues. Squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, and Craig Young.

Previous encounter England are yet to beat Ireland in T20Is Though England are far ahead of Ireland in terms of on-paper strength, history favors the latter. The two sides have met only twice in T20Is before, both in World Cups. While the 2010 affair got washed out due to rain, the Irish team stunned England in another rain-curtailed but concluded affair in 2022.

England Here are England's key players Having played 139 T20Is, Buttler has raced to 3,808 runs at 36.26. Phil Salt has hit four tons in just 42 T20I innings. Only Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell have more hundreds in the format (5 each). Adil Rashid has raced to 137 wickets from 129 T20I matches at 24.62 (ER: 7.47). Will Jacks has smashed 1,272 T20 runs this year at a strike rate of 148.94.

Ireland Who are Ireland's key players? With 3,669 runs at 26.78, Paul Stirling is Ireland's highest run-getter in T20Is this year. All-rounder Curtis Campher has a batting strike rate of 125.37 and a bowling economy of 8.13 in T20Is. Veteran all-rounder George Dockrell boasts 1,194 T20I runs at 19.90 and 83 T20I wickets at 22.9.