Mohammed Siraj named ICC Player of the Month for August

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2025. The fast bowler was given this prestigious honor for his match-winning performance against England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval . Siraj took nine wickets across both innings, helping India win the Test and ensure the series ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. This includes a fourth-innings fifer.

Match details Player of the Match in final Test Siraj's outstanding performance in the final Test also earned him the Player of the Match title. He had a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling an impressive 46 overs in the match. The right-armer beat out competition from New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales to claim this monthly award.

Personal reflections Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series Siraj was the only Indian pacer to play all five Test matches against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker. He expressed his gratitude for being named ICC Player of the Month, calling it a special honor. "The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of," he said. Siraj also credited his teammates and support staff for their constant encouragement during this journey.