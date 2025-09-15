Smriti Mandhana averages 39.64 against Australia in WODIs: Key stats 

Albeit in a losing cause, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored a fluent 58 off 63 deliveries in the first WODI against Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. This knock, which was laced with six boundaries and two sixes, saw her displace New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite as the seventh-highest run-scorer in Women's ODIs. Meanwhile, Madhana scored her seventh 50-plus WODI score against Australia. Here we decode her stats against them.

Stats Only Indian with two WODI tons vs Australia Mandhana boasts a strong record against the Women in Yellow in the 50-over format. Across 17 WODIs versus Australia, she has scored 674 runs at an average of 39.64, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes seven 50-plus scores, including a couple of tons. No other Indian boasts multiple WODI hundreds against Australia. Mandhana's best score against the opposition was 105 in Perth last year. The legendary Mithali Raj (1,123) is the only Indian with more WODI runs against the Aussies.

DYK Numbers in home & away games Mandhana averages a strong 42 against Australia in home WODIs, having scored 252 runs. Her away average rises up to 50.37 as the tally reads 403 runs. No other visiting batter with at least 400 away WODI runs in Australia averages even 45. Mandhana is also the only visiting batter with multiple tons against the Women in Yellow Down Under (WODIs). Across three neutral games, the southpaw tallied 19 runs against the Aussies at 6.33.

Career highlights Mandhana goes past Satterthwaite's tally With her latest knock, Mandhana raced to 4,646 runs in 106 ODIs at an average of 46.46. This includes 11 centuries and 32 half-centuries. She went past Satterthwaite's tally of 4,639 runs to become the seventh-highest run-getter in WODIs. India's Mithali (7,805), England's Charlotte Edwards (5,992), NZ's Suzie Bates (5,896), England's Sarah Taylor (5,873), Australia's Belinda Clark (4,844), and Australia's Karen Rolton (4,814) are now the only batters with more WODI runs than Mandhana.