Decoding Kuldeep Yadav's stunning numbers vs Pakistan in white-ball cricket

India secured a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup , thanks to some brilliant bowling and smart batting. The match was dominated by Indian spinners, who restricted Pakistan with their collective efforts. They claimed six wickets for just 65 runs in 13 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show, thanks to his brilliant three-wicket haul. Here we decode Kuldeep's performance against Pakistan in white-ball matches.

Bowling prowess Kuldeep takes three wickets Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals after electing to bat. Kuldeep, who was introduced just after the Powerplay, dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive balls in his second over. The spinner then removed opener Sahibzada Farhan (40), who held his end till the 17th over. He took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs as India restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 127/9.

Stats Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional numbers against Pakistan Kuldeep has a staggering record against Pakistan in his limited appearances. This was his maiden T20I against the side as his previous appearances came in ODIs. Across eight internationals (7 innings), Kuldeep now owns 18 wickets against Pakistan at 12.66 (ER: 3.93). His figures read 1/37, 2/41, 2/32, 5/25, 2/35, 3/40, and 3/18. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep's average of 12.66 is the best for an Indian bowler who has played at least seven matches Pakistan across formats.

DYK Kuldeep belongs to this elite list Kuldeep took a fifer against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter in Colombo. The star bowler conceded just 25 runs in eight overs while dismissing three batters as the Men in Blue comfortably defended a mammoth 356/2. Notably, Kuldeep became just the third Indian spinner with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs. He joined the likes of Arshad Ayub (5/21 in 1988) and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (5/50 in 2005).