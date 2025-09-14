Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav rattles Pakistan with another brilliant spell

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav 's brilliant bowling performance put India in a dominant position against Pakistan in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup . The wrist-spinner, who was also on a hat-trick, took three wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His exploits left the Pakistani side reeling at 64/6. However, Pakistan reached 127/9 with Shaheen Afridi's late cameo. Kuldeep now has eight wickets in India's first two Asia Cup fixtures.

Bowling brilliance Kuldeep takes three wickets Pakistan lost two quick wickets to Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah after electing to field. Axar Patel then dismissed Fakhar Zaman (17) and Salman Agha (3) in back-to-back overs. Kuldeep, who was introduced just after the Powerplay, dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive balls in his second over. Kuldeep then removed opener Sahibzada Farhan (40), who held his end till the 17th over. He took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Information Seven wickets in two matches As mentioned, Kuldeep now has seven wickets across two matches in India's T20 Asia Cup campaign. In the opener, Kuldeep ended with figures of 4/7 from 2.1 overs, as UAE perished for 57. The left-arm wrist-spinner now has the second-best bowling returns in T20 Asia Cup history.

Wickets Kuldeep gets past 75 T20I wickets Kuldeep averages an incredible 3.57 in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup. His economy rate reads 4.05. The wrist-spinner overall has 76 wickets from 42 T20Is with an economy rate of 6.66. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. Kuldeep has a bowling average of 13.10, the best for a player from a Full Member nation in the format.