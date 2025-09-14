The match was abandoned due to rain (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

England and South Africa share three-match T20I series: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:45 pm Sep 14, 202509:45 pm

What's the story

The third and final T20 match between England and South Africa ended in a washout at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The game was scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST but rain delayed the proceedings. Despite the best efforts of both teams, no play was possible as rain continued until umpires decided to abandon the match. Here are further details on the same.