England and South Africa share three-match T20I series: Details here
What's the story
The third and final T20 match between England and South Africa ended in a washout at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The game was scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST but rain delayed the proceedings. Despite the best efforts of both teams, no play was possible as rain continued until umpires decided to abandon the match. Here are further details on the same.
Series outcome
Series ends in stalemate
The rain-abandoned match means the T20 series between England and South Africa has ended in a stalemate. The Proteas won the first match of the series, which was shortened due to rain. However, Harry Brook's side leveled it up with a record-breaking victory at Old Trafford. As a result, both teams finished with one win each in this closely contested series.
Season wrap-up
England's upcoming assignments
The rain-washed match marks the end of England's home summer season. However, an understrength squad led by Jacob Bethell will head to Ireland for a three-match T20 series starting Wednesday. After that, they will play three ODIs and as many T20s in New Zealand in October. This way, despite the series draw against South Africa, England's cricketing calendar continues unabated with international commitments ahead.