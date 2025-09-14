1st WODI: Mooney, Sutherland power Australia's win against India

Australia beat India in the 1st Women's One-Day International (WODI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The Women in Yellow successfully chased down 282, with Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Beth Mooney slamming match-winning half-centuries. Mooney and Sutherland added an unbeaten 122-run stand to win it for Australia. Australia earlier bounced back with the ball after India's top three fired.

Start Stunning start from Australia's top three Openers Litchfield and Alyssa Healy got Australia off to a positive start, adding 45 runs. The latter was later joined by Ellyse Perry, who retired hurt for 30 in the 20th over due to a calf strain. From 124/1, Litchfield and Mooney took the Aussies past 160. However, Sneh Rana broke through after dismissing Litchfield for 88 (80), who slammed 14 fours.

Partnership Mooney, Sutherland power Australia home Mooney and Sutherland didn't let India produce another breakthrough. They wasted no time in getting the Aussies home. Owing to their exploits, Australia were home in just 44.1 overs. Mooney returned unbeaten on 77 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. Sutherland equally assisted Mooney in the first half and then finished on 54* off 51 balls (6 fours).