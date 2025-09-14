1st WODI: Mooney, Sutherland power Australia's win against India
What's the story
Australia beat India in the 1st Women's One-Day International (WODI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The Women in Yellow successfully chased down 282, with Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Beth Mooney slamming match-winning half-centuries. Mooney and Sutherland added an unbeaten 122-run stand to win it for Australia. Australia earlier bounced back with the ball after India's top three fired.
Start
Stunning start from Australia's top three
Openers Litchfield and Alyssa Healy got Australia off to a positive start, adding 45 runs. The latter was later joined by Ellyse Perry, who retired hurt for 30 in the 20th over due to a calf strain. From 124/1, Litchfield and Mooney took the Aussies past 160. However, Sneh Rana broke through after dismissing Litchfield for 88 (80), who slammed 14 fours.
Partnership
Mooney, Sutherland power Australia home
Mooney and Sutherland didn't let India produce another breakthrough. They wasted no time in getting the Aussies home. Owing to their exploits, Australia were home in just 44.1 overs. Mooney returned unbeaten on 77 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. Sutherland equally assisted Mooney in the first half and then finished on 54* off 51 balls (6 fours).
Numbers
Notable numbers for the duo
Mooney, one of Australia's most prolific batters, has raced to 2,630 runs from 83 WODIs at an average of 48.70. This was her 19th half-century in WODIs. Her tally also includes three tons. Five of her 22 fifty-plus scores have come against India. Meanwhile, Sutherland now has 819 runs from 41 WODIs at an average of 43.10. She scored her third half-century.