1st WODI: Australia claim massive win over India in Mullanpur 

Australia beat India in the 1st Women's One-Day International (WODI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The Women in Yellow successfully chased down 282, with Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Beth Mooney slamming match-winning half-centuries. Australia earlier bounced back with the ball after India's top three slammed 50-plus scores. The visitors now lead the three-match series 1-0. Here are the key stats.

Start Excellent start from India Electing to bat, India had a sensational start, with Smriti Mandhana (58) and Pratika Rawal adding 114 runs. While Mandhana accelerated, Rawal played the second fiddle. The latter was joined by Harleen Deol following Mandhana's dismissal. Rawal (64) fell to Alana King in the 31st over while trying to up the ante. Harleen, meanwhile, was trapped by Megan Schutt soon after completing her half-century.

Milestone Mandhana reaches 2,000 WODI runs at home In the 22nd over, Mandhana suffered an untimely run-out, falling to 58 off 63 balls. Her knock was laced with 6 fours and 2 maximums. Mandhana became the second Indian to complete 2,000 runs in home WODIs. Playing her 48th home WODI, Mandhana has raced to 2,016 runs at 43.82. Mithali Raj is the only batter with more WODI runs on Indian soil.

Numbers Notable numbers for the duo Rawal was dismissed for 64 off 96 balls (6 fours). The 25-year-old now owns seven 50-plus scores across her 15 appearances (100: 1). This was her maiden outing against the Australian team. Harleen's 54 came off just 57 balls as she hit 4 boundaries besides 2 sixes. This was her maiden WODI fifty against the Aussies. She boasts 125 runs against them at 25.

Comeback India falter in middle overs; Australia bounce back India slowed down in the middle over following the top three's assault. They were down from 114/0 to 207/4 with the early dismissal of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who fell to Annabel Sutherland. While Jemimah Rodrigues's 26-ball 18 didn't help, Megan Schutt dismissed Richa Ghosh (25), leaving India at 244/6. Radha Yadav (19) and Deepti Sharma (20*) later added crucial runs for India.

Australia's start Stunning start from Australia's top three Openers Litchfield and Alyssa Healy got Australia off to a positive start, adding 45 runs. The latter was later joined by Ellyse Perry, who retired hurt for 30 in the 20th over due to a calf strain. From 124/1, Litchfield and Beth Mooney took the Aussies past 160. However, Sneh Rana broke through after dismissing Litchfield for 88 (80), who slammed 14 fours.

Information Litchfield gets past 900 WODI runs In 29 WODIs, Litchfield owns 983 runs at an average of 39.32. Her tally includes a strike rate of 82.95. This was her seventh half-century in WODIs. Litchfield owns 468 runs from seven matches at 66.85 against India. She has five 50-plus scores (1 century).

Partnership Mooney, Sutherland power Australia home Mooney and Sutherland didn't let India produce another breakthrough. They wasted no time in getting the Aussies home. Owing to their exploits, Australia were home in just 44.1 overs. Mooney returned unbeaten on 77 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. Sutherland equally assisted Mooney in the first half and then finished on 54* off 51 balls (6 fours).

Information Four dropped catches India were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as four catches. Two of them involved Litchfield, who was dropped on 0 and 56. Other misfields also cost India in the match. As per Cricbuzz, India have dropped 27 catches in WODIs this year.

Harman Harmanpreet Kaur becomes third Indian with 150 WODI caps Veteran batter Harmanpreet Kaur has become just the third Indian to feature in 150 Women's ODIs. Harmanpreet could only manage a nine-ball 11 while batting at number in her 150th game. She smashed a maximum before falling to Annabel Sutherland. Harmanpreet has amassed 4,080 runs at an average of 37.43.