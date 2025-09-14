Last-gasp Mohamed Salah penalty helps Liverpool down Burnley: Key stats

Liverpool eked out a hard-fought win over Burnley on Matchday 4 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Turf Moor. A 95th-minute Mohamed Salah penalty saw the Reds win 1-0. Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri stopped a cross inside the box by putting his arm out. The referee pointed to the spot as Salah made no mistake from the penalty spot. Here are further details.

Information Here's the points table as Liverpool maintain 100% winning run Liverpool won their 4th successive match in the Premier League this season and own a three-point lead over Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Burnley conceded a late penalty in successive matches and are placed 17th with three defeats and a win from 4 games.

Match stats A look at the match stats The Reds had 81% ball possession alongside an XG of 2.45 compared to Burnley's 19% possession and an XG of 0.13. Liverpool clocked 27 attempts with 4 shots on target. Burnley failed to have a shot on target from three attempts. The Reds earned 13 corners to Burnley's one and created 2 big chances. Liverpool also had 55 touches in the opposition box.

Summary Liverpool edge past Burnley Liverpool failed to break down a stubborn Burnley side. The Clarets were good without the ball and frustrated Liverpool. In the 84th minute, Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu was sent off after getting a second yellow card. They almost saw the game off before Hannibal's moment of madness robbed them a point which would have felt like victory.

Salah 4th-highest scorer in Premier League Salah scored his 188th Premier League goal to become the 4th-highest scorer in the league. He surpassed Andy Cole, who scored 187 Premier League goals in his career. The Egyptian King is now only behind Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer in terms of Premier League goals. Earlier on Matchday 1, Salah had leveled with Cole after scoring against Bournemouth.

Numbers 247 goals in Liverpool colors for Salah In 406 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah owns 247 goals (111 assists). Out of his 188 goals in the Premier League, 186 have come for Liverpool. He also has 87 league assists for the club and 88 overall. This season, he owns 2 goals and 1 assist from 4 league matches.

Opta stats Massive records made by the Reds Liverpool are the first side in Premier League to win 4 successive matches with the winning goal coming in the final 10 minutes. For the 3rd time, Liverpool have claimed victories in their 1st four matches of a Premier League season, including 2018-19 and 2019-20. Liverpool have won 9 of their last 10 Premier League games against Burnley at Turf Moor.